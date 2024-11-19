Search
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share their baby news

News

Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr and partner Kristie Mewis have announced they’re expecting a baby in the new year.

The couple shared their news on Instagram posting four pictures of them kissing and holding an image of an ultrasound.

While many people rushed to congratulated the expecting parents, they also had to face a barrage of internet tolls questioning their decision to start a family.

Sam Kerr’s Instagram post.

Kerr, 31 has been with the 33 year old Mewis since 2021. Mewis plays football for the USA and the pair have previously been opponents on the field.

Both also play in the UK league with Kerr signed to Chelsea and Mewis paying for West Ham United.

The couple confirmed their engagement in November 2023.

Lyle Shelton, the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby who is now standing for the Family First Party at the federal election, criticised the couples decision to have a child.

“Adults do not have the right to deliberately rob a child of the love of their mother or father. In this case, a father is denied the child – not through tragedy or desertion. But because two women willed it.” Shelton said.

Chelsea Pride, the LGBTIQA+ fan group of the football club, reacted to the barrage of negative comments on social media.

“It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.” the group said in a statement, noting that they’d been forced to shut off comments on their social media platforms.

They voiced their support for the couple, vowing not to stand by in silence.

“At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion. We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice.”

