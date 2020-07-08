Sam Smith takes on Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

Music,News | Filed under Culture



Sam Smith has released a live cover of Coldplay’s Fix You. The track is one of the British bands best known tunes, featured on their 2005 album X & Y.

Smith delivers his version of the song with a gospel choir and vocal flourishes, the live version was recorded for the iHeart Living Room series of performances during the coronavirus lock down.

“The last few weeks, well the last few months, have been so mad for everyone,” Smith told Billboard. “And I’ve just been at home, and really weirdly fallen in love with singing again. I’ve been singing so many different songs, songs that aren’t my own.”

“I love this song, and as soon as I heard it I was just reminded again of how much of a classic it is,” they continued. “I’ve never actually seen Chris Martin perform this live, but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.”

Coldplay singer Chris Martin has previously said that he wrote the song on an old keyboard that once belonged to his actor Bruce Paltrow. Martin was married to the his daughter actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The song has said to have been influenced by Elbow’s Grace Under Pressure.

Smith joins a long list of singer’s who have taken on the tune, it’s previously been covered by Ronan Parke, Avril Lavigne, Alexandra Burke, Kelly Clarkson, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Carrie Underwood.

Take a look a Sam Smith’s version.

