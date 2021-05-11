Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome their first child

Hollywood couple Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli have welcomed their first child, a daughter boy named George Elizabeth.

Wiley announced the birth, which occurred a few weeks ago on her Instagram page.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.” Wiley wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Morelli holding their newborn’s hands.

The couple met while working together on the popular TV show Orange is the New Black, where Wiley played the character of Poussey Washington, while Morelli was on the show’s writing team.

Wiley has gone on to appear in The Handmaiden’s Tale and star in several indie films. This year she appeared alongside Alison Janney, Mila Kinis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Juliette Lewis in the comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, and next up will star alongside Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry-Jones and Skeet Ulrich in the sci-fi film Finch.

After Orange is the New Black Morelli was a producer and writer on the most recent series of Tales From the City.

