Sasha Velour’s ‘Nightgowns’ renewed for second season on Quibi

An extraordinary queer performance showcase is heading to the small screen once again, as Sasha Velour’s Nightgowns scores a second season on Quibi.

Quibi, the mobile-first streaming service that focused on short-form content, has just launched in Australia and New Zealand, and today announced the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner and friends will be bringing a follow-up series to the platform.

Originally a New York club night founded by Velour, Nightgowns made its on-screen debut in April last year, with a showcase of diverse drag performers who delve into the hidden corners of pop culture and the avant-garde.

Season 1 featured eight episodes, each focusing on a different performer on their lives, including drag king K. James, trans showgirl Sasha Colby, Dragula season 1 winner and gender queer artist Vander Von Odd and of course, Sasha Velour.

In Season 2, Velour and the ensemble will be joined by a star-studded cast of international drag talent, for an all-new show in an all-new city.

“The NightGowns cast and I are ready to give you more shows! This time, building off what we’ve learned, we are dreaming up something even bigger, more global, and more full of love!” Sasha Velour said of the announcement.

“We are incredibly thankful to Quibi and our audience for giving us the platform and the means to share our lives and how we see the world!”

Australian viewers can now access Quibi’s mobile content, which features a range of queer creators and content including writer Lena Waithe, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and parody trivia program Gayme Show.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.