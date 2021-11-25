SBS reveal three more artists vying for Eurovision 2021

Music,News,Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

SBS has revealed another three artists who’ll be lining up and hoping to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022.

Queer favourite Sheldon Riley, girl group G-Nation and pop singer Andrew Lambrou are joining the Eurovision – Australia Decides line-up in February 2022.

Sheldon Riley said he’d always been a big fan of the competition and would be proud if he got the chance to represent Australia. He also noted the competition has a history of picking winners who are a little bit different to the mainstream.

“It has always been the highlight, waking up at 5am every year to watch from Australia. Growing up on the Gold Coast, watching Conchita for the first time was proof to me that the world will choose different if given the chance to see it.

“I am different but I have found my place on mainstream television where I never fit the mould, on radio that has never played music like mine, festivals you’d never think I’d fit the bill for because I always dare to dream… in my fashion and my music always bringing that little bit of Eurovision magic with me every time. I’m so proud of the artist I am today, wearing my crystal mask in so many parts of the world.

“It would be an honour to represent Australia and bring my sparkle to Europe! After all these years of dreaming and creating the artist I am today. It’s all coming to life in epic fashion, LIVE on stage!” Riley said.

The singer first came to prominence on the TV show The Voice – Australia, he’s since gone on to appear on other reality television programs and has had several music releases.

Another alumni of The Voice is girl group G-Nation. They featured in the 2021 edition of the show and we’re coached by Rita Ora. The band made it all the way to the final but was beaten by solo singer Bella Taylor Smith.

Emma from G-Nat!on said the band were honoured to be given a chance at being in the competition.

“We are beyond honoured to be the first ever girl-group to perform at Eurovision – Australia Decides! It is so exciting to be a part of the creativity, inspiration, and diversity that Eurovision brings every year, and we cannot wait to bring our song to life on the national stage. Full of strong harmonies and edgy choreography, our song is a dance-pop explosion set to provide the ultimate live show experience. We hope our performance inspires other young people to be strong, powerful, and confident in themselves – see you on the Gold Coast!”

A less well known name if singer Andrew Lambrou, who said he was thrilled to be included in the line-up. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022! I’ve grown up watching Eurovision with my family, admiring all that goes into it and seeing artists show their craft to the world, and to be a part of this show is like a dream come true. I’m so excited to show Australia my artistry, and to potentially represent my country in this amazing song contest is the most encouraging thought for me.”

The 22-year-old singer from Sydney built up a solid following on Instagram before being signed to a record deal. He’s released several singles.

They join three previously announced artists – powerhouse entertainer Paulini, multi-media artist Jaguar Jonze, and Australia’s 2017 Eurovision Song Contest representative, Isaiah Firebrace who will be singing a duet with a soon to be revealed Australian artist.

The decision on who will represent the nation will be made at Eurovision – Australia Decides which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday 26 February. Hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will also be returning.

Turin will be the host city for the 2002 event. Italy won the competition in Rotterdam earlier this year when glam-rock band Måneskin picked up the most votes.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.