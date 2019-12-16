SBS reveals final contenders for ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’

SBS and production partner Blink TV today announced the first song and final four artists to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides in February 2020.

Hosted on the Gold Coast and broadcast on SBS on Saturday 8 February, the national selection show will showcase some of Australia’s biggest acts, singing original compositions, for their chance to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Rounding out a diverse line-up of artists from across the musical spectrum are: The Voice Australia 2019 winner Diana Rouvas, Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner, and The Voice Australia contestant Jack Vidgen, 19-year-old emerging singer-songwriter from Darwin Jordan Ravi and Taiwanese-Australian multi-media artist Jaguar Jonze.

They join Vanessa Amorosi, powerhouse entertainer Casey Donovan, rising First Nations artist Mitch Tambo, glam rock star iOTA, art pop auteur Montaigne and alternative artist Didirri.

SBS has also revealed that Jack Vidgen will perform his self-penned, deeply personal ballad I Am King I Am Queen, the track will be released today.

Jack Vidgen said he was excited have a chance at representing Australia at Eurovision.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of Eurovision – Australia Decides 2020 and actually can’t believe it’s really happening. I’m a huge fan of Eurovision, so to be competing for the opportunity to represent Australia is mind-blowing. I adore my song I Am King I Am Queen, which I co-wrote with Andrew Lowden. It’s a real representation of me and everything I stand for and I think that everyone, young and old, will be able to relate to and take inspiration from this song. I hope that the Eurovision audiences love it as much as I do!”

The winner of this year’s season of The Voice – Australia, Diana Rouvas, said she wanted to bring her authentic self to the stage.

“I’m really excited to be in Eurovision – Australia Decides. As a Greek Australian, I am proud to represent the culture that our country is rich and abundant in, and I’d be so honoured to stand on that stage for Australia! It’s an incredible opportunity for any artist. I’d be bringing my true authentic self to the stage…my life’s work and dreams into that moment, and would be proud to earn a position on that stage and represent my country.”

Jordan-Ravi said the song he’d be singing was one written by two artists who have previously fought to be Australia’s representatives.

“Eurovision – Australia Decides will be my debut on Australian TV and I am so honoured to be given this opportunity. I will be performing Pushing Stars, a song which came in via the SBS Song Portal, and was co-written by a couple of this year’s Eurovision – Australia Decides stars, George Sheppard and Tania Doko.

“I am grateful that they put their trust in me to infuse my style and flare to their work this year! I’m a 19 year old guitarist and singer-songwriter from outback Darwin, and this is a great chance for Australia to get to know me. I will be doing my best and loving the opportunity to share the stage with some incredible artists. Bring it on!”

Jaguar Jonze said they were eager to show their uniqueness and individuality through the competition.

“For me, Eurovision – Australia Decides is a massive opportunity to show Australia who I am as an artist and what I’m passionate about. The selected 10 artists are all so talented and I’d be so happy for any one of us to represent Australia in Eurovision. I think it shows the diverse pool of creativity and talent in this nation and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I’ve always taken Eurovision to be about each country, and each artist expressing their individuality without boundaries. So much of Jaguar Jonze is about honesty and vulnerability and I’m excited to express the uniqueness that comes with it.”

Eurovision – Australia Decides 2020 airs live and exclusively on SBS on Saturday 8 February.

Source: Media Release