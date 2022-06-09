Scandinavian Film Festival returns with fresh Nordic cinema

Presenting a selection of the best cinema from the top of the world, the Scandinavian Film Festival returns this July.

The Opening Night selection is an epic co-production between Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Czech Republic and Poland titled Margrete – Queen of the North (Margrete den første). A lavish historical drama set in 1402 from acclaimed director Charlotte Sieling, it explores the legacy and dilemmas faced by Denmark’s Queen Margrete, a visionary ruler who brokered the historic Kalmar Union, uniting Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week is Finland’s The Woodcutter Story (Metsurin tarina), the directorial debut from Mikko Myllylahti. In an idyllic village, Pepe the woodcutter’s quiet life is suddenly torn apart by a series of tragic events over the course of a few days, but he seems to be fine with it, as if he held a secret to existence that is hard to grasp. This idiosyncratic black comedy direct from Cannes had many people talking and will certainly be a highlight of the festival.

From Sweden comes a new version of the original classic epic, The Emigrants (2021) (Utvandrarna) from internationally acclaimed director Erik Poppe. Based on Vilhelm Moberg’s beloved story, it follows the emigration of a family from Sweden to the United States in the mid 1800s and stars Lisa Carlehed and Gustav Skarsgård.

Selected for many European film festivals including the 2022 Göteborg Film Festival is the absorbing mystery thriller from Iceland Quake (Skjálfti). Based on a best-selling Icelandic novel, the film stars Anita Briem as a single mother who is fighting to keep her young son while trying to piece together her life after losing her memory.

Nothing to Laugh About (Ingenting å le av) hails from Norway and tells the story of a successful stand-up comedian whose entire life changes in a single day. He sets out on a heart-warming journey to rediscover himself and his laughter in this charming dramatic comedy starring Norwegian comedian Odd-Magnus Williamson.

The full program will be announced on June 23 as tickets go on sale.

The 2022 Carlsberg Scandinavian Film Festival will take place from 20 July – 10 August at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

