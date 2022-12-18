Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will visit Australia in 2023

New York City’s pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing ‘today’s hits yesterday’, on an 11-date run throughout August & September 2023.

The Life In The Past Lane’ Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, it’s described as “the perfect patina of vintage and modern.”

Commencing in August 2023, the tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country. Next year, they will be delighting Australian cities once more, following a wildly successful 2022 tour which saw them perform to sold-out crowds across the country.

PMJ’s 11-date tour will kick off in Brisbane on Friday August 25, and then make stops in Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Newcastle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, and Adelaide, before winding up in Perth on September 7.

Tickets will be available from noon on Tuesday 20th December.

Check out their be-bop take on Taylor Swift’s Love Story.

