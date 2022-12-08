See all the action of the 2022 Perth PrideFEST Parade

8 Dec 2022 | Filed under Featured,Photos | Posted by

The 2022 Pride Parade saw a post-pandemic return to the streets of Northbridge. With nearly 100 different floats taking part it was one of the biggest parades in the event’s 30 year history.

Photographer Josh Wells captured these amazing shots for OUTinPerth.

Tags:

Comments