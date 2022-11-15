Senator Dean Smith asks if the pain of the postal survey was necessary

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

On the fifth anniversary of the results of the Marriage Postal Survey results being announced, Liberal senator Dean Smith has questioned if the process used to bring marriage equality to Australia was a good choice.

Speaking to the Canberra Times senator Smith said the moment when the results of the survey were released brought “tremendous relief” to Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities and those who campaigned for change.

“[But] the honest answer is that after five years, I’m not yet able to reconcile everything that occurred both publicly and privately,” he said.