Senator Ralph Babet vows to ban gender affirming health care for youth

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

United Australia senator Ralph Babet has declared he’s determined to ban transgender youth in Australia from accessing gender affirming medical treatments.

The Victorian senator is a co-signatory to a bill put forward by Liberal senator Alex Antic that calls for the ban.

In a social media post Senator Banet said that while an attempt to have the bill sent to a parliamentary committee for an inquiry was recently defeated, he’s dedicated to ensuring it is debated in parliament in 2024.

“Recently we attempted to send this bill to a Senate Committee. This process would have allowed you to have your say, and public hearings would have occurred. This opportunity was taken from you by the Greens, by Labor and by some in the Liberal party.” Seantor Babet said in a post to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s just a sign of the times and a sad reflection on Labor and the Greens that they refused to let you have your say. But don’t despair this bill will be debated in the Senate in 2024.” Senator Babet told his followers.

The bill has been widely condemned by LGBTIQA+ rights groups.

Today in parliament Senator Babet gave a speech saying society was causing a generation of confused youth.

“Are we really surprised at how confused children are these days?” Senator Babet asked the parliament.

“Consider some things that we’ve told them. We’ve told them that Greta Thunberg is an expert. We’ve allowed a Swedish schoolgirl to lecture everyone and even berate world leaders at the UN as if she was some kind of authority. No wonder kids are confused.

“We’ve told young people that Dylan Mulvaney is a girl. We’ve told them that Dylan is a girl because he says he’s a girl. No wonder kids are confused.” the United Australia senator continued, before going on to criticise US President Joe Biden, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Indigenous broadcaster Stan Grant.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

