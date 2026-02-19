Search
Sexual assault trial of former MP Rory Amon begins in Sydney

News

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon has appeared in a New South Wales Court as he faces historical charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Roderick ‘Rory’ Amon was arrested in 2024 and charged with a string of offences. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of having sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14, two counts each of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age and attempting sexual intercourse with a child aged over 10 and under 14, and one count of commit act of indecency with a person under 16 years.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon.

Justice Robert Allan Hulme will preside over the jury trial.

Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law served as a local government councilor from 2017 until 2023 when he was elected to state parliament. He became the member for Pittwater in March 2023 and was appointed as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing and Planning.

He resigned from parliament when the charges were first levelled against him and has stated that he is innocent of the accusations.

