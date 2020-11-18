Show off your culinary creations at the The Great PrideFEST Bake-Off



PrideFEST 2020 is in full swing, and one of this year’s most delicious events is coming up this weekend.

Pride WA are hosting the inaugural Great PrideFEST Bake-Off, bringing the community together for some delicious food and (un)healthy competition.

Entries are still open across six sumptuous categories, with prizes up for grabs for competitors and a whole lot of eye-candy for any one who wants to head along.

Categories include Most Deliriously Delicious Cake, Most Stunningly Gorgeous Cake, Perth’s Best Petite, Campest Creation, Most Perfect Pastry and of course, the People’s Choice.

Hosted by an extra special secret guest judge, you won’t want to miss this one!

The Great PrideFEST Bake-Off will be held this Sunday 22nd November at The Court from 2pm.

Click here to register to enter your creations, or head along and join in the fun for free as an audience member.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.