Shutterpups will have a photography exhibition during PrideFEST

Community photography group Shutterpups will be showing their recent work during PrideFEST with an exhibition at the City of Vincent Library.

The exhibition will begin on Thursday, 3rd November with an opening event from 6pm – 7pm, everyone is welcome and no bookings are required.

Come and peruse photographs in the City of Vincent Library foyer while they are on display for the month of November.

Shutterpups began as a humble Facebook group, set up as a mechanism to allow friends with a similar interest in street photography to come together, socialise and take photos each month. Since then, the group has expanded to the wider LGBTIQA+ community.

Shutterpups leader Chris Hill dropped by All Things Queer on RTRFM last year to explain how the photography group works.

“A lot of photography clubs will have meetings and you go out and take photos and then come in and join a competition, but we’re about going out taking the photos, joining as a group, meeting up each other and getting involved.

“At the end of each shoot we will say to everyone there ‘Show us your most interesting shots’, not necessarily your best shots, it’s a chance to get out with your camera, explore and challenge yourself a little bit.”

Hill also said the group also allowed everyone to share their expertise, because there are so many different types of photography, and everyone has their own particular interest.

The group is welcoming of anyone who is LGBTIQA+ or an ally, and it doesn’t matter what kind of camera you have.

“We’ve had a few people come along and just have their iPhones,” Hill said. “iPhones take great photos, and you can look at your composition and challenge yourself with your equipment.”

Back in 2019 OUTinPerth hit the streets with Gary Davies, the founder of the group, taking images of buildings in the city – which was the theme of their monthly gathering.

Head down to the City of Vincent Library during November to check out the groups most recent work.

OIP Staff

