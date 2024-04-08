Search
Sigrid Thornton joins special ‘The Man From Snowy River’ concert

Culture

The stars of the iconic Australian Western The Man From Snowy River will join the Southern Cross Symphony for a special concert this April.

Sigrid Thornton and Tom Burlinson, the stars of George Miller’s iconic film, will appear together to share behind-the-scenes stories from 1982.

Southern Cross Symphony will then take to the stage to perform the film’s score live, while the film screens alongside the live rendition of Bruce Rowland’s award-winning score.

Based on Banjo Paterson’s poem of the same name, the story follows Jim Craig (Burlinson) who takes a job with a horse rancher (Kirk Douglas) after the death of his father.

Craig is not welcomed into the fold, but he does win the heart of the rancher’s daughter, Jessica (Thornton) when he saved her life from a high-strung horse.

The Man From Snowy River In Concert will be held at Crown Theatre on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 April. Head to Ticketmaster for more.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

