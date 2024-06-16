Simon Le Bon, Tracey Emin and Imelda Staunton in UK King’s Birthday honours

Duran Duran’s lead singer Simon Le Bon, artist Tracey Emin and actor Imelda Staunton are among the recipients of the King’s Birthday Honours in the United Kingdom.

Imelda Staunton has been made a dame for her services to drama and charity. The actor is best known for her appearances in the Harry Potter films, Downton Abbey, as well as playing Queen Elizabeth II in the final two series of The Crown.

- Advertisement -

Imelda Staunton attends the BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London 2023. (Fred Duval / Shutterstock).

She has been a Patron of Richard House Children’s Hospice since 2005 and, in 2014, became a Patron of Greenfingers, a charity that creates gardens for children’s hospices. She is also patron of Breathe Arts Health Research, and an ambassador for the homeless charity CRISIS.

Also adding the title of Dame is artist Tracey Emin. She has been a major figure in contemporary art for over 25 years, known for her autobiographical and confessional artwork.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown was made a Companion of Honour acknowledged for his long political career and subsequent charity work.

Simon Le Bon at Belgrade, Serbia – September 1st 2021 (Jakov Simovic . Shutterstock)

Duran Duran’s lead singer Simon Le Bon was also given an MBE for his contributions to music and charity. Le Bon has fronted the British band for five decades.

LGBTIQA community members on the list

Many members of the British LGBTIQA+ community have also been included in this year’s list. Lakhbir Mann, founder of group Gaysians was included. The police officer founded the collective and was recognised for his campaigning to improve social cohesion and integration for LGBTQ south Asians.

Terence Barnet, Baron Etherton KC, who headed the recent independent review into LGBT veterans has been awarded the Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire.

Michelle Weltman from Kent was recognised for voluntary and charitable services to Disability Sport and to the LGBTQI Sporting community in London. While Ian Adams was recognised for being an LGBTQ+ Leader and Social Inclusion Advocate, for his services to LGBTQ+ people and to the community in the City of Westminster

HIV researchers, advocates and carers recognised too

Dr Patrick Dixon, founder of ACET was praised for his work in caring for people with HIV.

In the overseas section of the honours, Dr Rachel Baggaley, lately Unit Head, Testing, Prevention and Populations; Global HIV, Hepatitis and STIs Programmes at the World Head Organisation in Switzerland was given an OBE for her services to people living with HIV and to Global Health.

This year’s award has an increased number of women receiving awards, as well as more people of colour making the list. Thirty per cent of those getting awards come from lower socio-economic backgrounds, an improvement from the 17.8 per cent in 2021 when recipients’ backgrounds began