Singapore’s PM says “Live and let live” is the only approach for the nation

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has restated that while the island nation has many religions, the government will be focusing on a secular approach as they move towards decriminalising homosexuality.

The PM made the statement in a keynote speech as he opened the International Conference on Community Success (ICCOS). The two-day innaugural event is organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

Highlighting the countries success as a multi-cultural, multi-religious society the PM said “With give-and-take, all groups can live and let live, and get along together. It’s the only way for us.”

The PM said the government would always take a secular approach but would also “recognise and respect the different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans, and balance them fairly in order to reach a political accommodation.”

Last month the Prime Minister announced the government would move to remove Section 377A of the penal code which made male same-sex activity illegal. At the same time the government said it would change the constitution to ensure that same-sex marriage could only ever come about via parliamentary action, rather than court challenges.

“Islam considers homosexual acts to be sinful. Many Christians think so too. But what some religions consider a sin should not necessarily therefore be made a crime,” said the Prime Minister.

“Like every human society, Singapore also has gay people in our midst. And like other Singaporeans, gay people want to be respected and accepted just like their fellow citizens.

“For reasons that the Government has explained, we intend to repeal S377A, and to decriminalise sex between men,” he said.

The PM said that the government would not be changing its strict censorship of media content or allowing same-sex marriages in the future, telling attendees of the conference they had nothing to fear.

“Muslims are not directly affected by this, because Muslim marriages are governed separately by Muslim law. But understandably, Muslims are concerned too. Hence we have reassured them that they will remain free to preach and practise what Islam teaches on sexuality and marriage.” the PM said.

“The broader social context within which Muslims live in Singapore will not suddenly change.”

The PM went on to say that a harmonious Singapore would be achieved by all citizens focusing on being good Singaporeans – and respecting the value of multiculturalism.

Image of Lee Hsien Loong by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley (public domain).

