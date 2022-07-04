Singer and actor Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations

Ricky Martin has denied allegations of domestic abuse put forward in a restraining order that was filed against him in Puerto Rico.

Police reportedly tried to serve Martin with a restraining order on Saturday, the complaint lodged by an alleged ex according to local law enforcement officials. Police were unable to locate Martin however to issue the order. Police have told the media they are unable to share further details as the complaint was lodged under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence laws.

A spokesperson for Martin has described the allegations as being “completely false and fabricated”.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,’ a representative for the singer said in a statement on Saturday. ‘We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

A local newspaper has reported that the complaint comes from a person who claims to have dated the popular singer for several months, but their relationship ended several months ago.

Police highlighted that the order was not the subject of a police complaint and no charges had been filed. The complainant had made their application for the restraining order directly to the court, and once authorised by the court police were required to serve the order.

Martin married husband Jwan Yosef in 2017 and the couple have four children. There is no suggestion that Martin’s husband is the complainant.

Last week the singer’s former manager filed a $4million dollar lawsuit accusing him of fragrant breach of contract. Former manager Rebecca Drucker who guided Martin’s career from 2014 to 2018, and again from 2020 to 2022 says she is owned unpaid commissions.

Drucker has also claimed that she protected the singer from “a potentially career ending allegation” in September 2020. In a 15 page document Martin’s former manager claims that during the time she worked with Martin his personal and professional lives were “in absolute turmoil”, and he struggled with substance abuse.

The former manager claims she helped Martin negotiate recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endevours, but never received the commissions she was owed.