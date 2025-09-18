Singer D4vd helping authorities after body allegedly found in the trunk of his car

US singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is reportedly helping US authorities after the decomposing body of a missing teenage girl was found in the trunk of a car that he owns.

The Tesla has been sitting an a Los Angeles impound when staff notice a foul smell coming from the vehicle. When police officers opened the cars trunk on the 8th September they reportedly found a bag containing decomposing remains.

The remains have been identified as those of Celeste Rivas, a 13-year-old who has been missing since 2023.

D4vd

“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Representatives for the singer, who is currently out on tour, have said he’s been informed of the discovering and is helping authorities.

“D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” a spokesperson for the singer said Tuesday.

D4vd first came to prominence on TikTok before he began releasing music including his hit Romantic Homicide. After his US and European tours he’s slated to tour Australia as part of the Spilt Milk festival.

Update: 18-09-2025 22:00 Descriptions of the victim updated to improve clarity.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au