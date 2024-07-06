Sir Keir Starmer is the UK’s new Prime Minister as Labour win in a landslide

Sir Keir Starmer has been become the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister with a massive majority as the Conservative Party experiences its worst election result since they formed in the 1800s.

Rishi Sunak’s government was always expected to lose the election after 14 years in power, and Sunak being the fifth leader of the party over that period, but the final result has seen over 250 of his members lose their seats.

As counting continues it’s clear that there has been a major shift in UK politics. Labour is expected to gain 214 seats, given them 412 seats in the 650-seat parliament. While the Liberal Democrats have also seen huge gains picking up 63 seats to give them 71 representatives when the parliament meets.

The Greens moved from having just one seat to having four, and while initial exit polls suggested that right-wing party Reclaim UK led by Nigel Farage may end up with 13 seats, as the counting panned out it looks like they will only succeed in securing five seats.

Election night also saw a wipeout for the Scottish National Party who will retain just nine seats of the 46 they held before the election.

UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer

New Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer has moved into number 10 Downing Street after meeting with King Charles III.

Speaking to the media outside number 10, Sir Kier said his government would rebuild Britain “brick by brick” but noted it would take many years to get the country back on track.

Voting is not compulsory in Britain, and it is estimated that only 60% of citizens bothered to cast a vote in the election.

In his speech Starmer said government needed to regain the trust of the people.

“This wound, this lack of trust can only be healed with actions, not words,” he said. “I know that, but we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgment that public service is a privilege and your government should treat every single person with respect.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We changed the Labour party, returned it to service and that is how we will govern.”



Starmer said the election results had given his government a clear mandate for change.

“You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change. To restore service and respect to politics, end the era of noisy performance, tread more lightly on your lives, and unite our country. Four nations, standing together again, facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world. Committed to a calm and patient rebuilding. So with respect and humility, I invite you all to join this government of service in the mission of national renewal. Our work is urgent and we begin it today.” the new Prime Minister said.

Starmer has been the leader of the Labour Party since April 2020. Prior to his leadership role, he had a distinguished career as a barrister and was knighted in 2014 for his services to law and criminal justice.

Born on September 2, 1962, in London, Starmer was named after the Labour Party’s first leader, Keir Hardie, which reflects his parents’ strong political beliefs. He grew up in a working-class family, with his father working as a toolmaker and his mother as a nurse.

Starmer’s legal career is marked by his role as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013. During his tenure, he was known for his efforts to modernize the CPS and his commitment to human rights.

The now 61-year-old politician was elected to parliament in 2015.