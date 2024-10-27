Sky News hosts call for cameras in all classrooms to monitor transgender content

Sky News hosts Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow have thrown their support behind a call for all Australian school classrooms to have surveillance cameras to allow parents to monitor the content delivered by teachers.

Speaking on the Outsiders program on Sunday morning Rowan Dean said there needed to an app that parents could log onto on their phone that would allow them to keep tabs on teacher behaviour.

They say technology is needed to stop young people learning about transgender issues, climate change and Indigenous rights.

Sky News hosts James Morrow, Rita Panahi and Rowan Dean.

The trio were discussing a recent call from Victorian campaigner Monica Smit who says parents should encourage their kids to covertly film teachers if they begin discussing topics that do not align with their own family’s values.

Smit, who developed a public profile for her anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown views, has formed a new lobby group that focused on school’s curriculum.

The trio of news hosts said while Smit’s proposal that students use their phones to capture their teachers delivering content which disagreed with was not practical, they would like to see surveillance camera in every classroom.

“I’ve got absolutely no qualms about it just being routine that classrooms have a camera there for the protection of everybody.” Rita Panahi said. “There’s nothing to hide there, there’s no breach of privacy, it would be something that only the school and parents would have access to.”

Panahi said she’d like to see live video and audio streams from classrooms available to parents through an app.

“Parents are so blind to just how much far left activism is in the curriculum. It’s just so entrenched now.” Panahi said.

James Morrow said he cameras in classrooms would undercut “leftist indoctrination” of students, but he’d like to see changes made to the way teachers are trained.

“The real thing that has to be done is you have to absolutely, figuratively, burn down the teacher’s colleges.” Morrow said, describing their education as “Marxist garbage”.

Rowan Dean said he hoped Liberal leader Peter Dutton would take a stance against transgender rights, Indigenous rights and climate change being taught in schools.

“Peter Dutton has to fight those three cultural issues and he’ll get every parent, every grandparent in Australia on his side if he does that.” Dean said.

