Sky News suggest students are identifying as cats again

Australia’s Sky News has once again put forward the idea that there are students who identify as cats.

On the latest episode of his news program former Liberal senator Cory Bernardi played a clip of an American woman who fronted a local school board claiming to be a cat.

Arizona mother Lindsey Graham, who hosts a podcast called Patriot Barbie, fronted up to her local school board to complain about transgender students and to launch an attack on a member of the board who is transgender.

The segment is the latest in a series of reports from the broadcaster that has put forward the very much debunked claim that there are students who feel they are cats. The difference this time is that it’s not even a new piece of footage.

Graham’s stunt occurred in November last year, a whole 10 months have passed since the incident.

The hoax that students are identifying as cats and getting special treatment in schools usually depicted as litterboxes being provided in toilets or allowing holes to be cut in uniforms for tails, has occurred in the United States, Canada, Scotland and here in Australia.

The reports been declared false and baseless by most news organisations, and recognised as fearmongering by anti-transgender activists.

When Sky New first launched Cory Bernardi’s program it was touted as a deep insight into politics from the former Liberal member.

Over the years his show has seen him tackle hard hitting topics including Mr Potato Head turning gender neutral, he’s proclaimed asexual people are trying to terrorize Australians, been upset about a queer fashion trend from four years earlier, and claimed the Netflix show Sex Beasts is proof that his claims that same-sex marriage would lead to a breakout of bestiality were valid.

In 2021 Bernardi said a decision by the USA to allow people to have a gender-neutral option on passports was a “world first”. It wasn’t. Australians have had the option since 2011, and the change was approved while Bernardi was a member of parliament.

Earlier this year the ABC’s Media Watch questioned reports from both Cory Bernardi and colleague Rita Panahi who suggested that there were transphobic horses within the British police service.

