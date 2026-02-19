Snail Mail delivers new single ‘My Maker’

Snail Mail — the music project of Lindsey Jordan — recently announced her highly anticipated third album, Ricochet, due out March 27.



Today she returns with a new single and music video for My Maker, which was co-produced by Jordan, alongside Aron Kobayashi Ritch.

The single-take hot air balloon music video echoes lyrics about flying a plane to heaven, drinking at the airport bar, and contemplating life and death. Jordan’s voice soars over spaced-out mellotron swirls and the metric strum of an acoustic guitar.

“My Maker” was the lyrical jumping off point of the record, the anchor that helped me build the rest of the album around it.” Jordan said.

“I kept thinking about the line ‘it’s just sky,’ which obviously meant we had to make a video in a hot air balloon. It took six canceled rides for that to happen, but we finally got up there. I wanted the video to reference the lyrics about mortality, but also about the freedom that comes with realizing fate is out of your hands.”

Prior to My Maker, Jordan also shared the album’s first single, Dead End.

OUTinPerth chatted to Snail Mail back in 2018 when she released her debut album Lush. That was followed up with 2021’s Valentine.