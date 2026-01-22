Snail Mail will share new album ‘Ricochet’ this March

Snail Mail — the project of Lindsey Jordan — has announced her highly anticipated third album, Ricochet, will arrive on 27th March via Matador Records / Remote Control Records.

For her first album in five years, Snail Mail is described as returning with a renewed sense of clarity and control, asserting herself as a generational songwriter with a sharpened perspective.

While her early work chronicled the emotional turbulence of young love, Ricochet promises to reveal a deeper fixation: time, mortality, and the quiet terror of watching the things you love slip away. The album’s 11 songs are said to be steeped in introspection, anxiety, and acceptance — an acknowledgment that the world keeps turning regardless of what’s unfolding in your own small orbit.

Alongside the announcement, Jordan shares the album’s first single, Dead End, a standout that mourns the simplicity of a suburban adolescence, of parking in a cul-de-sac and smoking with friends.

Sonically the song pairs a wall of grunge-gaze textures with a piercing lead guitar riff and sugary hooks, building tension until it culminates into an explosive ’nah-nah-nah’ singalong.

Speaking of the video which she directed alongside Elsie Richter, Lindsay Jordan shares, “We shot the video for Dead End in random places all around rural North Carolina between the hours of 5pm and 4am on one of the coldest nights of my life. The goal was to be inconspicuous with the fireworks, but someone called the cops on us.”

Written during a period of intense personal change that included a move to North Carolina from NYC, Ricochet finds Jordan reckoning with questions she once avoided, namely death and what comes after.

The album also marks a departure in Jordan’s creative process. “I’ve never done this before, but I wrote all of the instrumentals and vocal melodies on the piano or guitar, and then I filled in the lyrics all at once over a year,” she explains.

The album will feature eleven tunes, Tractor Beam, My Maker, Light On Our Feet, Cruise, Agony Freak, Dead End, Butterfly, Nowhere, Hell, Ricochet and Reverie.

OUTinPerth chatted to Snail Mail back in 2018 when she released her debut album Lush. That was followed up with 2021’s Valentine.