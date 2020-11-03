Sophie Ellis-Bextor is ‘Crying at the Discotheque’ in her new video

There’s no doubt 2020 is the year of disco revivals, from Kylie’s new DISCO album, to Gaga’s disco infused Chromatica, and Dua Lipa’s dive into disco on Future Nostalgia, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor is firmly on the dancefloor with her new single.

She’s just delivered the video for her version of Alcazar’s Crying at the Discotheque. Sophie’s take on the song is a lot of fun, and it retains the recognizable sample of Sheila B Devotion’s disco classic Spacer.

The cover is included on the forthcoming Songs from the Kitchen Disco: Sophie Elllis-Bextor’s Greatest Hits.

