South African LGBTIQA+ community group raises alarm over reaction to Clement Hadebe murder

One of South Africa’s leading LGBTIQA+ groups have raised alarm over the public’s reaction to the recent murder of queer community member Clement Hadebe and the media reporting around the case.

OUT LGBT Well-being say they are appalled by the murder of Clement Hadebe, a member of the LGBTIQ+ community, as well as “the queerphobic victim-blaming sensationalism surrounding their death.”

Police have confirmed that Clement, from KwaZulu-Natal, was shot multiple times in Johannesburg on 10 August, but have provided few other details.

“Police responded to a shooting incident at Jules and 23rd Street in Malvern, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Cartridges were found at the scene, and the victim was declared deceased on the spot. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.” a police spokesperson has told local media.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the 20-something-year-old may have been murdered by a man they met the previous night. Allegedly, the two later went to a Bed and Breakfast, where Clement was subsequently killed.

Clement Hadebe

Media reports and numerous social media comments have insinuated that Clement was somehow “to blame” for their death, allegedly for “deceiving” the suspect, who may have believed they were a cisgender woman.

In some instances, social media users have even justified the suspect’s actions as a reasonable response to discovering Clement’s gender identity or sexuality.

“Victim-blaming is never acceptable,” said Sibonelo Ncanana, OUT LGBT Well-being’s Civil Society Engagement Officer.

“The notion that LGBTIQ+ people are ‘hiding’ who they are when they are simply being themselves is deeply concerning. Our identity is not something that requires disclosure.”

The group note that tragically, LGBTIQ+ individuals face discrimination and violence not only when they come out to others but also when they choose not to disclose and are then accused of deception.

“In Clement’s case, much of what has been reported is speculative,” adds Ncanana. “But even if the suspect was initially unaware that Clement was an LGBTIQ+ individual, this can never be any justification for violence. Clement did nothing wrong by being their authentic self.”

OUT Wellbeing urges the public and the media to stop perpetuating victim-blaming narratives about Clement’s murder, saying instead, focus should be condemning a suspected hate crime and the pervasive queerphobia in South African society that underpins such horrific acts.