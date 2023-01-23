Sports star and LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Simon Dunn dies aged 35

Sports star and LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Simon Dunn has died aged 35.

Dunn’s body was found at his Sydney apartment, police have told the Star Observer that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“About 10 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, police were called to a unit on Crown Street, Surry Hills, after reports the body of a man had been found inside,” an NSW Police spokesperson said.

“The body is believed to be that of the 35-year-old occupant. Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious,” the spokesperson said.

Dunn first made his mark on the sporting world as a professional bobsledder. He began his career in the sport in 2012 and competed in numerous international competitions. He is also notable for being the first openly gay male bobsledder to represent Australia.

His successful career saw him multiple medals at the World Championships and compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He later switched to playing rugby a sport he had given up earlier in his career when he was struggling with his sexuality.

In 2021 he announced his plans to return to competitive bobsledding and his hopes to represent Australia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but an injury saw his hopes dashed.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he was also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and used his platform to raise awareness for the community. He served as an Ambassador for the GiveOUT fundraising campaign. In England he was the face of a HIV awareness campaign for the Terrence Higgins Trust, and in Sydney he served as an Ambassador for HIV charity the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

