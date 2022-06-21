Stan reveal premiere date for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 2

Australian streaming service Stan has revealed the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is coming very soon.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson will be joined by an all-new cast of queens as the best talent from Australia and New Zealand battle it out for the crown.

A message from RuPaul herself has confirmed the season is just around the corner, set to premiere on Saturday 30 July.

The highly speculated new cast of queens competing in Season 2, along with extra special guest stars, will be announced soon.

