Stephen K Amos is out of the jungle

Comedian Stephen K Amos is the latest celebrity to say farewell to camp life, trading creepy crawlies for creature comforts after he was evicted from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia.

Producer of the show say the internationally renowned funnyman was an absolute joy in the camp, providing endless stories and entertainment for his campmates throughout their stay.

Stephen wowed his campmates with his endless tales of the famous faces he’s encountered, his origins in the comedy scene, and a hilarious emergency that saw him turn his beloved Porsche into a port-a-loo.

Stephen also shared some more serious truths with the camp, opening up about his experiences of racial violence, revealing how he received a scar on his face from an assault when he was a student.

HIs biggest achievement in the show though has to be learning to swim. After a near drowning incident at the camp waterfall, Stephen went back to confront his fears and learn to swim. Aided by Paralympian Ellie Cole he quickly built up his confidence.

When it came to trials, Stephen faced off against the Jungle Express, slid off a platform in the terrifying H2H Tip Top, provided some shockingly good laughs in the Get Ready To Crumble pie challenge, scaled a wall blindfolded during Highway To Hell Holes and participated in The Worst Sports Carnival Ever.

Whatever Robert Irwin and Julia Morris threw his way, Stephen embraced without a question, and with a huge smile on his face.

Stephen dedicated his time in the jungle to his mum and his twin sister, who died 18 months apart, bringing awareness to those who need palliative care.

His chosen charity, Banksia Palliative Care Service, is a not-for-profit that provides essential 24-hour, holistic palliative care and support to children and adults living with progressive terminal illnesses.

The popular show’s 2024 season comes to an end on Sunday night.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

