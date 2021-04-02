Steps and Michelle Visage drop video for ‘Heartbreak in the City’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Michelle Visage and Steps have released a video for their collaboration Heartbreak in the City.

The remix version with Michelle is their fourth single to be taken from their latest album What The Future Holds.

While Michelle Visage is best known for sitting to the side of RuPaul on the various versions of Drag Race, she is also a successful singer having been part of the 90’s house music outfit Seduction. Visage also provides vocals for S.O.U.L S.Y.S.T.E.M who covered Bill Wither’s hit Lovely Day on The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Heartbreak In This City has been the clear fan favourite and sees the band reunite with songwriter Karl Twigg who was responsible for their hits One For Sorrow, Deeper Shade of Blue and Stomp. Its the first time they’ve collaborated in nearly a decade. The video sees Visage heading into a high security facility, where she punches in the security code 5,6,7,8 and inside she joins the members of Steps to tackle heartbreak – through pop music and dance moves. Watch the new video.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.