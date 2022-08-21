Steps share energetic version of ‘The Runner’ from new hits collection

Steps have shared a lyric video for their high energy take on The Runner, a song originally by The Three Degrees.

The recording is one of two new tunes appearing on the group’s upcoming 25th anniversary greatest hits collection.

The new collection captures songs from the bands long career which has seen them release seven album of material. The new collection features many of their biggest hits including 5-6-7-8, Better Best Forgotten, Scared of the Dark, Deeper Shade of Blue, Heartbeat and It’s the Way You Make Me Feel.

Back in July they shared Hard 2 Forget, a cover of song originally by queer artist VINCINT, and now they’ve followed that up with The Runner.

The song was first recorded by The Three Degrees. The girl group formed in the 1960’s but found their greatest success a decade later with hits including When I See You Again and TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia).

Featuring a rotating line-up of singers the band has worked with a variety of producers of their career. In 1978 they teamed up with disco producer Giorgio Moroder and he wrote the song alongside singer Sheila Ferguson.

Moroder had previously worked with Donna Summer, and would go on to work with a wide range of artists including Blondie, Janis Ian, David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, Daft Punk, Philip Oakey, Berlin, Freddie Mercury and many others.

Steps aren’t the first band to take on The Runner, Bananarama covered the song back in 2009, it appears on their album Viva.