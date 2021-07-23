Stevan finds right person at the wrong time on ‘Hope It’s Not’

Multi-talented, Wollongong songwriter and producer, Stevan today returns with his latest single, Hope It’s Not.

Teaming up with ARIA-award nominated producer Louis Schoorl (5 Seconds Of Summer, Kiiara, Girls’ Generation), the song presents an introspective evolution in the 20-year-old’s versatile artistry of myriad talents.

Muffled guitar strums and coo-ing harmonies open Hope It’s Not, before a spacious verse reintroduces Stevan’s expressive and commanding vocals. Delicately pulsing synths and soft hand claps accompany confessions to being scared of and simultaneously in search of real intimacy and love. His heart-on-sleeve disclosures sit brightly amid the slow-burning and chill-pop sound he yet again masters in this solo return.

On Hope It’s Not, Stevan says: “Hope It’s Not is about finding the right person at the wrong time. Well maybe not wrong time but an unexpected time. And adjusting to the feeling of not being ready for love, to acknowledging your true feelings despite being conflicted.”

The new single follows Stevan’s acclaimed 2020 debut mixtapes, which together sit on over 9 million combined global streams. Spanning from sunny guitar pop beginnings on the nostalgia-tinged debut Just Kids, which scored praise from NME Australia, Clash, The Independent (UK), ELLE Magazine and BBC Radio 1, to brooding alt-R&B beloved by DORK, Rolling Stone Australia and The Guardian on his darker sophomore efforts, Ontogeny (co-produced by Lucianblomkamp); Stevan’s prodigy is seemingly limitless.

Continuing to prove his place among some of Australia’s leading musicians, and as a breakthrough global artist, Stevan has been nominated for Best New Artist at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2021 and ‘International Breakthrough of the Year’ in Sweden’s GAFFA Awards 2021, joining his prior accolades as FBi Radio’s Independent Artist of the Week, triple j Unearthed Feature Artist and MTV’s Upload of the Week.

Earlier this year, Stevan teamed up with Taka Perry for the triple j-added single, Twenty as well as found time to collaborate with Sweden’s bedroom pop act and vlogger, Mimi Bay on Pick Me Up, and Budjerah’s track Pyro with rapper, JK-47. Meanwhile, a cover of Tame Impala’s Lost In Yesterday with Sycco and Hauskey at the 2021 APRA Music Awards received widespread applause and a shout-out from Kevin Parker himself. Additionally, the bright musical mind has started his own podcast, On My Mind, exploring his journey thus far.

From early days on the stage, Stevan has impressed crowds at BIGSOUND 2019, festivals Sound On, Panama and Fairgrounds, and as a support act on Winston Surfshirt and Omar Apollo tours. He’s since performed as part of virtual festivals Isol-Aid and Ticketmaster’s Together Fest, and will support The Rubens at their headline shows in Melbourne and in Sydney this November, following his successful run joining the band for their 2020 album launch tour in regional NSW.

As Stevan returns with a striking new instalment in his fast-paced trajectory, and promises further collaborations with some of Australia’s most exciting acts, fall head over heels for the intricate pauses and surrendered vulnerability in Hope It’s Not today.

Hope It’s Not is out now.

Source: Media release, image: Jordan Munns

