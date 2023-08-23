Store owner shot dead over Pride flag flying outside her business

US woman Laura Ann Carleton was forever replacing the Pride flag outside her Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, a small town outside Los Angeles.

Warning: This story has details of violence and confronting statements which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Defiantly she would reportedly put up a bigger Pride flag every time one was torn down. On Friday the 66-year-old business owner was shot and killed in front of her shop by a man who was upset about the flag.

The 27-year-ol man Travis Ikeguchi ran away from the scene of the murder but was later confronted by police where he too was also shot and killed.

Carleton, who was known to her friends and family as Lauri, is survived by her husband and their blended family of nine children. She didn’t identify as LGBTIQA+ but was a proud and supportive ally.

San Bernardino County Sherriff Shannon Dicus said witness had told police that Ikeguchi has been shouting derogatory comments prior to the shots being fired.

His social media accounts were reportedly filled with statements about religion and his belief that people needed to repent for sexual immorality, using pornography, freemasonry, wars, colonialism and the US federal reserve. He often posted his belief that homosexuality should be illegal.

Following her death there has been an outpouring of love for Carleton from not only her own local community, but from people around the globe who have been moved by her allyship.

OIP Staff

