Strap in for a deep dive into the world of divas on RTRFM

Each month RTRFM’s Revolver program program focuses on a different topic. This month they’re taking a deep dive into the world of divas, exploring the music, life and times of some iconic and unforgettable women in music.

Hosted by Colin Henley, the program explores a wide range of topics that discussions about divas generate, and most importantly, who qualifies to be described as one.

The first episode focused on the life and music of Eartha Kitt, and featured a discussion with Dr Claire Coleman. This week the show turns it’s attention to the LGBTIQA community, and asks what is it that makes some singers gay icons, while others are shunned for just trying to hard to connect with queer fans.

OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson, who appears on the second episode of the show suggests there’s a simple formula for making as a gay diva, you have to suffer, survive, recover and thrive. Noting that there is a well established formula in the music business for finding success, first get the gays, then the girls.

The show’s second episode also features the music of Dusty Springfield, the 60’s pop star who found renewed success in the 1980’s when she teamed up with Pet Shop Boys.

Revolver airs on RTRFM 92.1 from 11am and can be re-streamed via their website.

