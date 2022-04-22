Study seeks LGBTQIA+ youth to share experience with video games

A new study from Canada’s University of Toronto is looking to hear from LGBTQIA+ young people on their experiences in the myriad realms of video games.

The International Partnership for Queer Youth Resilience is a collective of researchers from Canada, the USA, UK, Mexico and Australia that explores the relationship between LGBTQIA+ young people, technology and improved wellbeing.

Their LEVEL UP! study sets out to examine how LGBTIQ+ young people’s experiences with video games relate to their identity, development and wellbeing.

“LGBTQ+ youth have lots of different strategies they use to cope with challenges in their life, but participation in video gaming and gaming communities has so far been overlooked – even stigmatized – in the research,” the team said in a statement.

“Learning more about this will fill an important research gap and allow us to make recommendations to game developers around LGBTQ+-affirming content and safety features.”

Researchers are seeking LGBTQIA+ young people between 14 – 29 who play video games regularly and live in Australia or one of the other aforementioned partner nations.

Participants will be required to fill out a short survey on their experiences with gaming, and be asked to upload a screenshot from a gaming experience that makes you feel strong, validated and proud.

If you would like to take part, head to inqyr.org/levelup for more info.

