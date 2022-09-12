Stylist Aly May remembered for her massive contribution to charities

Obituary

Stylist Aly May has died, leaving behind a legacy of using fashion to raise millions of dollars for charities, alongside her work mentoring some of Perth’s brightest stars in fashion.

Aly May was an integral part of the creative team behind STYLEAID, the fashion fundraiser that ran for two decades and raised millions of dollars to support people living with HIV.

She also dedicated 15 years volunteering at Perth’s Boobilicious Ball which raised funds to support people experiencing breast cancer.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, working creatively was always at the forefront of everything she did.

From early days in fashion in London, to visual merchandising with Aherns from 1983 – 1996, and then as Project Manager, Event Consultant, Creative Director, Stylist for the Department of Culture and the Arts, which later became the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

Through all those years Aly worked tirelessly for 20 years on STYLEAID, from its inception to the final parade in 2017.

Colleagues recalled how Aly worked with designers, makeup artists, photographers, stylists, hairdressers, sound and lighting creatives and more, in all scales of events.

Perth Fashion Festival was amongst the many different events she contributed to, as well as flying to Sydney and Melbourne for various Fashion Weeks, as a stylist and creative director.

Mark Reid and Annette Hasluck who worked alongside Aly at STYLEAID said she was always championing new talent.

“Aly was always championing established, emerging, and student fashion designers both locally and nationally. She was passionate in her endeavours to ensure the creative success for many labels, highlighting, promoting and fostering their continued presence in a tough industry to survive in.

“Even in the last couple of years in an environment where the arts took a real blow, Aly was instrumental in writing and creating policy for the State Government to keep the arts afloat with the “Keep the Show on the Road” and other grants opportunities.

“It can never be underestimated the impact she has had on Western Australian fashion and the arts. Her vision and ability to nurture her great love was empowering and infectious. She gave 110% of herself to anyone and everyone who wanted to connect with her.

“Time with Aly was always precious.” Hasluck and Reid said, describing her as “a trail blazer, a trend setter, and a true fashion icon.”

The Boobilicious Ball said the stylist’s passing was an incredible loss to the world, describing her as a dear friend of the charity event.

“Aly May was one of the founding committee members of the Boobalicious Ball which commenced in 2004 until 2018. She was the amazing creator for 15 years of the show which started off as a lingerie parade to grow to what has become an amazing cabaret/Victoria Secret Show.

“Aly will be missed in the fashion industry by many, she was an amazing mentor, she always had time to assist young models or aspiring fashion designers in their field.

“Aly oozed so much style and her attention to detail was what stood her apart. Her signature black dress and her infectious laugh will be missed.” said Peta Evans, Marketing and Event Manager.

Lanie Chopping, Director General Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries said Aly May made incredible achievements in the arts and culture realm.

“Aly May’s 17 years with the department has seen some incredible achievements and she was an incomparable member of our agency.

“Those who worked with Aly will know her commitment to her work, her team and the sector was second to none.

“Aly May was a true inspiration and motivation for many of us and our condolences go out to her family and everyone who knew or worked with Aly.” Chopping told OUTinPerth.

For choreographer Bernie Bernard years of collaboration with Aly May had left her with many funny, happy and memorable moments. Bernard’s working relationship with May went back to the very first STYLEAID event, and their working relationship also extended to the Boobylicious Balls.

Bernard said everyone worked with the same elements of performers, models and clothes, but Aly May’s attention to detail always turned events into something special.

In the fast-moving world of fashion Aly May built up working relationships that spanned decades, often working with models and designers at the very start of their careers and collaborating with them many times.

“She was always encouraging them, guiding them, pushing them, telling them to keep going, keep going, and she brought them into her network.” Bernard said.

“For her every single detail was important, but everyone was important too.” Bernard said.

Aly May passed away after a short illness, she was 69 years old. She is survived by her daughters Holly and Harriet, and many close friends and collaborators.

Graeme Watson

