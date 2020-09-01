Superstar DJ Erik Morillo found dead at his Miami home

DJ Erik Morillo, best known for his ’90’s hit I Like To Move It, has been found dead in Miami, he was 49 years old.

The superstar DJ was scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of sexual assault. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Police have announced that he was found at his home and no foul play was suspected.

Morillo had toured the globe as one of the world’s top DJs and his released music under many different aliases. His biggest hit was the tune I Like To Move It which was released under the name Reel 2 Real. The sing featured in movies and advertisements as well being a club staple since it’s release in 1993.

His career saw him running his own record label, making music and touring the globe as a DJ on the festival and club circuit, he regularly visited Australia over the decades.

In August 2020 Morillo was arrested in Miami after being accused of sexual assault. An unidentified woman reported that an incident that took place at his home in December 2019, after he and the woman DJ’ed at a party. Morillo denied the accusations, however after an examination tested positive for his DNA, he turned himself in to authorities, accompanied by his attorney.