Swatch will appeal Malaysian Pride watch confiscation

Swatch will appeal a move from the Malaysian government to ban their Pride series watches in the country.

High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh allowed the company to file an application challenging the government’s decision.

In May government officials raised Swatch stores across the country confiscated the company’s products, now an official statement has been released declaring their Pride range prohibited.

Last week they decalred the watches were banned across the country.

“(Swatch products) are subject to the Prohibition Order because they are publications that harm or may harm morality, public interest, and the interest of the state by promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement which is not accepted by the general public in Malaysia,” the Home ministry said.

They declared that people found selling or owning the watches could face up to three years in jail and a fine of 20,000 Malaysian ringgit (AUD $6713.00).

In a court filing Swatch said the government’s action was based around improper political motives, citing the upcoming state elections in Malaysia. The say the Home Minister had sought to show his “Islamic” credentials for political purposes.

The company said many of the watched seized by government officials had no link the pride movement, and also argued that watched should not be covered by the country’s Printing Presses and Publication laws.

