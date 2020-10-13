Sydney Mardi Gras is looking for the next music star

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and APRA AMCOS are on the hunt to present Australia’s next generation of queer music artists in the Express Yourself – Queer Discovery showcase series.

With a joint goal of fostering emerging queer creatives, the two organisations have joined forces to feature rising music talent across three events in the coming months.

Express Yourself – Queer Discovery will see two emerging LGBTQI+ artists perform at each showcase alongside an established headliner to a room of industry heavyweights and the general public. A panel of guest judges from the LGBTQI+ community and music industry will select two of the emerging artists to perform at a Mardi Gras event in 2021.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said the organisation was excited about the new scheme.

“Mardi Gras is invested in the development of LGBTQI+ artists. We’re incredibly excited to be teaming up with APRA AMCOS to host the Express Yourself – Queer Discovery showcases and present new queer performers directly to industry leaders. We hope the experience has a lasting impact on the careers of the performers.”

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston welcomed the event citing their support for new Australian artists.

“Mardi Gras’ reach goes well beyond the Sydney based Parade and Party, and we’re really thrilled to partner in supporting emerging LGBTQI+ artists. At a time when there is great intolerance in the world we need to lean in and demonstrate the enormous potential of diversity and inclusion in our industry, and the wider community.”

If you’re a budding Troye Sivan, can sing with the quiet sincerity of Courtney Barnett or spit rhymes like Miss Blanks – now is your chance to perform alongside an established queer performer to a room of music industry tastemakers, with the opportunity to perform at the largest LGBTQI+ festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

Emerging artists from across Australia are encouraged to fill out an application at www.apraamcos.com.au/expressyourself.

The first showcase will be hosted at Sydney’s iconic The Beresford Upstairs on Saturday 28th November.

Source: Media Release, Image: Markham Lane Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day 2020.

