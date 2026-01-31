Sydney School teacher found guilty of procuring child for unlawful sexual activity

A Sydney judge has found a teacher guilty of procuring a child aged under 16 for unlawful sexual activity.

The teacher who was a member of staff at the prestigious Knox Grammar School is Sydney was caught having an inappropriate conversation with a 15-year-old teenage girl who was posing as a boy. The court heard that the child and another teenager had created a profile on Grindr and posed as a boy with the aim of catching pedophiles.

In August 2024 she struck a conversation with William Roberto Gulson.

William Gulson.





“Do you find it hot that you’re as old as some of my students?” Golson asked the teenager after they’d told him they were only 15 and in Year 9, while their profile said they were 20 years old.

Gulson told the court that he never believed the person he was talking to was a child, and he thought he was conversing with a adulty posing as a child. The court heard however that he’d made a number of internet searches that indicated he had a sexual interest in underage boys.

The teacher denied making the internet searches, suggesting they may have been auto-filled, a plea the judge said was “wholly unconvincing.”

The court heard details of the conversation Gulson had with the teenager including suggesting they could sneak out of their parents house and find a quiet place to engage in sexual activity. The conversation occurred over a two day period.

The teacher remains on bail and will return for sentencing in March, he faces up to 20 years behind bars. His employment at the elite school was terminated in 2024 after the allegations came to light.

Do you need some support?

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)