Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew faces suspension over use of gay slur

The Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew is facing a potential suspension after being cited for used a gay slur during a recent match.

Andrew is yet to make his debut in the AFL, and was cited for making an inappropriate outburst during a VFL game against North Melbourne on Saturday.

In a statement the club said the player understood the language he used is unacceptable and that he was remorseful and taking responsibility for his actions.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club was extremely disappointed in Andrew’s actions.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our club, and we take this matter very seriously,” Harley said.

“While it is disappointing, we recognise that Riak is at the beginning of his career and we will use this as an opportunity to provide support and education, to ensure Riak understands the impact of his words.

“In a fortnight we will be playing in the Pride Game, a match that is incredibly important to our club. We are committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.”

The punishment handed down to the young player will be made by the AFL’s Integrity Unit, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be making his debut during the upcoming Pride round with the league showing little leeway for gay slurs being used on or off the field.

Earlier this month the AFL gave West Coast’s Jack Graham a four week suspension for his use of a gay slur during a match.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.