Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew faces suspension over use of gay slur

News

The Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew is facing a potential suspension after being cited for used a gay slur during a recent match.

Andrew is yet to make his debut in the AFL, and was cited for making an inappropriate outburst during a VFL game against North Melbourne on Saturday.

In a statement the club said the player understood the language he used is unacceptable and that he was remorseful and taking responsibility for his actions.

Riak Andrew from the Sydney Swans.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club was extremely disappointed in Andrew’s actions.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our club, and we take this matter very seriously,” Harley said.

“While it is disappointing, we recognise that Riak is at the beginning of his career and we will use this as an opportunity to provide support and education, to ensure Riak understands the impact of his words.

“In a fortnight we will be playing in the Pride Game, a match that is incredibly important to our club. We are committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.”

The punishment handed down to the young player will be made by the AFL’s Integrity Unit, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be making his debut during the upcoming Pride round with the league showing little leeway for gay slurs being used on or off the field.

Earlier this month the AFL gave West Coast’s Jack Graham a four week suspension for his use of a gay slur during a match.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

Lifestyle

WA Youth Awards celebrates extraordinary young Western Australians

0
The awards are open to West Aussies aged 10 - 25, as well as outstanding youth groups and organisations that support our young people.
History

On This Gay Day | Ronald Reagan’s HIV Epidemic Commission met for the first time

0
Regan had been criticised for failing to quickly take action on the issue of HIV which was first detected in 1981.
News

Saddle up, West Oz Leather is ready to launch

0
A new group who celebrate leather, kink and fetish wear will host their first event and everyone's invited.
Culture

Join ‘King of Dirt’ author Holden Sheppard for Bayswater launch event

0
Invisible Boys author Holden Sheppard will join journalist and author Chenée Marrapodi in conversation this July.

Lifestyle

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

