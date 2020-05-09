Take a listen to ‘Magic’ the new tune from Jamie Hannah

Jamie Hannah got our attention last year when he released House of Truth, his collaboration with Boy George. Now he’s back with a new tune called Magic.

The video for the songs features Hannah hanging out in a remote landscape with a shirtless hunk while he sings about how you can “become the magic”, while he traverses through the elements of earth, wind, fire and rain.

The classically trained singer is signed to Boy George’s record label and Magic is the third track he’s released so far in his career.

Speaking to UK website PRIDE Hannah said he hoped the track was empowering and he’d drawn on his own life experiences when writing the song.

“Life is full of ups and downs,” Hannah told PRIDE. “Many face challenges that feel insurmountable at the time—mine included dyslexia, death of relatives, knowing I was gay from an early age and not knowing what to do, an all-encompassing love of music that set me apart at school, serious illness in the near family and close friends, and living in London for the first time after being brought up in the country.”

Take a look at his latest video.

