Take a listen to Perfume Genius singing a classic tune

Perfume Genius is one of several well-known artists covering classic tunes for Apple TV+ new series documenting the life of fashion designer Christian Dior.

Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, delivers an ethereal and moody take on the classic tune What a Difference a Day Makes.

The song is an absolute classic that began life as a Spanish song before being translated into English in the 1930’s. It became a signature tune for Dinah Washington in the late 1950’s.

Since then, it’s been recorded by everyone from Ben E. King to Randy Crawford, Natalie Cole, Dean Martin, Sarah Vaughan, Aretha Franklin, Gloira Estefan, Jamie Callum and many others. None of their recordings has sounded quite like how Perfume Genius has interpreted the standard.

The soundtrack for the upcoming series The New Look has been put together by producer Jack Antonoff who has been a regular collaborator of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Tegan and Sara and Carly Rae Jepson.

The soundtrack, due to be released on 3rd April, also features Lana Del Ray delivering the song Blue Skies, Nick Cave taking on an Edith Piaf number, and Florence and the Machine performing The White Cliffs of Dover.

The 1975, beabadoobee, Bleachers, Sam Dew, Joy Oladokun, and Bartees Strange also make appearances on the album.

The New Look will screen on Apple TV+.

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn will portray legendary fashion designer Christian Dior in a new drama series that documents his career alongside those of rivals and contemporaries including Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.

As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The cast also includes Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

OIP Staff

