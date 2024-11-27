Search
Take a look at the new trailer for the Daniel Craig film ‘Queer’

Culture

The final trailer for the Daniel Craig film Queer has been released in the lead up to it’s arrival in US cinemas.

Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville star in Luca Guadagnino’s screen adaptation of the William Burroughs novel Queer.

The film has been getting rave reviews since it made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.

The trailer for the film shows Bond star Daniel Craig playing American ex-pat William Lee wandering the streets of Mexico City where he comes across the attractive Eugene Allerton, played by Starkey.

He asks his friend Joe Guidry, played by Jason Schartzman, “Do you think he’s queer?” to which Guidry responds “You could always just ask.”, “No,no,no,no” says in return.

The film has been described as the best of director Luca Guadagnino’s career. The prolific director has made many memorable films including A Bigger Splash, Bones and All, and Call Me By Your Name.

