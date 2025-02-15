Search
Take a look at the trailer for Jacob Elordi’s new film ‘On Swift Horses’

Culture

Jacob Elordi, best known for the TV series Euphoria and the mega-hit Saltburn will star in the new film On Swift Horses.

The trailer for film has just been released and there’s a lot of hot making out going on between the different characters. The film explores life in the USA at a time when same sex attracted people had to keep their lives hidden and secret.

The film stars Elordi alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (Twisters), Will Poulter (The Maze Runner), Sasha Calle (In the Summers) and Diego Calva (Babylon).

Elordi plays Julius, an aimless Korean war veteran who hitchhikes his way to California to meet up his brother Lee, played by Poulter. He meets his soon to be sister-in-law Muriel, and they have connection and begin writing to each other.

Julius moves on to Las Vegas where he begins working in the casino industry and also engages in sex work. Here he meets fellow hustler Henry played by Diego Calva.

Meanwhile back in California Muriel finds a new friendship with Sandra, a beguiling new neighbour, and she begins to explore previous unspoken desires.

The film is directed by Daniel Minahan who helmed the first two episodes of the mini-series Fellow Travellers. It’s based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl.

After getting positive reviews at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, the movie has played at the Palm Spring Film Festival and Sundance. It’ll have a US cinema release in April.

