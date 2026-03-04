Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Take a look at the trailer for Miriam Margolyes in ‘Holy Days’

Culture

Miriam Margolyes, Judy Davis and Jacki Weaver star alongside newcomer Elijah Tamati in new New Zealand film Holy Days.

When the last of the sisters of St. Suzanne’s face forced retirement, they take matters into their own hands. A last-minute dash to New Zealand’s stunning South Island leads them to an ex-nun-turned-lawyer who can defend their rights.

- Advertisement -

A young Māori boy jumps onboard to help, but has a secret mission of his own: to reach the peak of Mt. Cook, where he believes he’ll find his recently deceased mother before she steps off into the spirit world.

But things go terribly wrong when an unexpected snowstorm throws everyone off course, and this oddball group of friends faces their greatest challenge yet — mortality.

The film is the debut feature from actor-writer-director Nat Boltt and is based on Dame Joy Cowley’s much-loved novel of the same name.

Speaking on RNZ recently the director spoke about making the film which is set in the 1970s. Boltt said she got a dream cast with the three actors.

Boltt said she’d written one of the parts with Miriam Margolyes in mind, and once she signed on to make the film Davis and Weaver were quick to join the cast.

 

Latest

News

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

0
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
News

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

0
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Community

Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

0
Rainbow Families made it to Mardi Gras and Albany Pride.
Culture

Aldous Harding shares new song and an album is on the way too

0
On 8th May 2026, Aldous Harding will release her fifth studio album, Train On The Island. 

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

0
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
News

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

0
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Community

Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

0
Rainbow Families made it to Mardi Gras and Albany Pride.
Culture

Aldous Harding shares new song and an album is on the way too

0
On 8th May 2026, Aldous Harding will release her fifth studio album, Train On The Island. 
News

Oregon man sentenced to 12 years over Grindr attack

0
The young man violently attacked a man he met via the dating app.

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

OUTinPerth -
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
Read more

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

Graeme Watson -
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Read more

Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

Graeme Watson -
Rainbow Families made it to Mardi Gras and Albany Pride.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture