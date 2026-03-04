Take a look at the trailer for Miriam Margolyes in ‘Holy Days’

Miriam Margolyes, Judy Davis and Jacki Weaver star alongside newcomer Elijah Tamati in new New Zealand film Holy Days.

When the last of the sisters of St. Suzanne’s face forced retirement, they take matters into their own hands. A last-minute dash to New Zealand’s stunning South Island leads them to an ex-nun-turned-lawyer who can defend their rights.

- Advertisement -

A young Māori boy jumps onboard to help, but has a secret mission of his own: to reach the peak of Mt. Cook, where he believes he’ll find his recently deceased mother before she steps off into the spirit world.



But things go terribly wrong when an unexpected snowstorm throws everyone off course, and this oddball group of friends faces their greatest challenge yet — mortality.

The film is the debut feature from actor-writer-director Nat Boltt and is based on Dame Joy Cowley’s much-loved novel of the same name.

Speaking on RNZ recently the director spoke about making the film which is set in the 1970s. Boltt said she got a dream cast with the three actors.

Boltt said she’d written one of the parts with Miriam Margolyes in mind, and once she signed on to make the film Davis and Weaver were quick to join the cast.