Take a virtual trip to The Great Kimberly Wilderness

The Great Kimberley Wilderness | Dir: Briege Whitehead | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Going to Western Australia’s Kimberley region is on most people’s bucket list, and sometimes it is on the list several times as the region is about 420,450 square kilometers in size. That is almost twice the size of Victoria and three times the size of the United Kingdom.

The region is 2,545 kms from Perth and much of it is inaccessible by road. Now, a visit to the WA Museum Boola Bardip can bring the great Kimberley wilderness to you in a 35 minute virtual reality documentary.

Written, directed and executive produced by White Spark Pictures’ founder and creative director Briege Whitehead, it is the third virtual reality film following Beyond the Milky Way and The Antarctica Experience.

Turning around on a swivel chair, you are able to get a 360 degree VR cinema experience of one of the most pristine landscapes in the world that has been almost two billion years in the making. All the while, traditional owners and scientists share knowledge about this ancient landscape.

This immersive experience is breathtaking and, as Whitehead has said, through the power of VR storytelling, audiences can experience the unique spirit and profound connection of the Kimberley as drones and helicopters take them over one of the last great wilderness regions we have left in the world.

The Great Kimberley Wilderness experience is part of the Perth Festival and runs from Saturday 23 November 2024 until Monday 28 April 2025 and can be reached via steps on James Street mall on the south side of the museum.

Lezly Herbert