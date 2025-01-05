The film industry awards season gets underway with the Palm Springs International Film Awards

The film industry awards season is underway, and the stars walked the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

In the coming months there’ll be a flurry of awards with the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Oscars, to name just a few of the red-carpet events that focus on the previous year’s best films, but on Friday night the stars headed to Palm Springs in California.

Actor Colman Domingo was awarded the Spotlight Award, it’s his second year in a row to be honoured by the awards. While last year he garnered acclaim for his performance in Rustin, this year he was praised for his acting in Sing Sing.

The prison drama film is based on the real-life Rehabilition Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison. Many of the actors who appear alongside Domingo in the film are graduates of the program from their time of incarceration.

“We are so thrilled to honor the remarkable talent of Colman Domingo at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for the second year in a row. In Sing Sing, Colman Domingo delivers another outstanding performance based on the true story of the wrongfully convicted Divine G, who finds purpose in prison through stage acting.” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi.

Unlike many awards ceremonies, there are no nominees, and the winners are announced ahead of the big night.

Alan Cumming was looking dapper on the red carpet. He was one of the presenters of the big night alongside Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Jacqueline Bisset, Jennifer Coolidge, and many others.

Many of the stars appearing on the red carpet opted for striking black and white looks, but a few opted for bold splashes of colour.

Cynthia Erivo opted for a sleek black Louis Vuitton dress with a striking white collar, matched with her signature long nails and many earrings. Demi Moore was looking demure in a black Channel suit, while Karla Sofia Gascón star of the acclaimed film Emilia Pérez was shiny in black.

Jamie Lee Curtis was a presenter on the night and opted for all white, as did Selena Gomez in a tailored Ralph Lauren suit and Ariana Grande was ensconced in pearl.

Andrew Garfield was looking autumnal in brown and pale blue, Isabella Rossellini who stars in Conclave was a field of flowers, while Sharon Stone all glitter and sequins.

Faraz Arif Ansari attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Director Franz Arif Ansari sported a huge train on his outfit. His debut feature Bun Tiki had its global premiere at the film festival.

Timothée Chalamet was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet previously received the Festival’s Rising Star Award (2018) for Call Me By Your Name and the Spotlight Award (2019) for Beautiful Boy.

“Timothée Chalamet embodies one of the most iconic figures in music history with his extraordinary performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi.

“Timothée showcases both his physical and vocal talents as he brings depth and nuance to this role that is certain to receive award recognition.

The cast of Emilia Pérez, Edgar Ramirez, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascón.

Musical Emilia Pérez was the recipient of a Vanguard Award, which was presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

The film picked up a whopping 10 nominations for Monday’s Golden Globe Awards and previously won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

The Netflix produced film is screening in Australian cinemas from Thursday 16th January.

Director Jacques Audiard.

Ariana Grande, who made her film debut in the screen version of the stage musical Wicked, picked up the Rising Star award.

“In Wicked, Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda elevates her to new heights with a powerful acting performance that beautifully combines her outstanding musical talent, brilliant characterization and impeccable comedic timing,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi.

“Ariana is an iconic global performer, who has seamlessly transitioned to film in her first major starring role, proving herself to be a multifaceted and undeniable talent. This role is certain to be the beginning of the many accolades she will garner throughout her acting career.” the chairman said.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award include Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Terrence Howard (Hustle & Flow), Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air), Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation), Jennifer Lawrence (Winter’s Bone), and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl and Ex Machina).

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Ariana Grande walks onstage during the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

The singer and actress looked stunning in a pearl coloured custom voluminous gown from Louis Vuitton.

Her brother Frankie, and boyfriend and costar Ethan Slater were on hand to celebrate her success.

Other winners on the big night included Adrien Brody who was given the Desert Palm Achievement Award for The Brutalist.

Kieran Culkin who was recognised for having a breakthrough performance with A Real Pain, as was Mikey Madison for her work in Anora.

Mikey Madison, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie picked up a Desert Palm Achievement Award for Maria, while Nicole Kidman was the recipient of the International Star Award for her leading role in Babygirl.

Kidman, who wore a custom Loewe creation featuring a metallic corset top, dedicated the award to her mother who passed away last year.

“My whole career has been for my mum and my dad, who are not here now. I’m still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I’m so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.

“I’m sorry that I’m crying,” she said, “I didn’t want to do that. But I feel my mum right now, so this is for you.” she said.

Director Denis Villeneuve was given the Visionary Award for Dune II, while the Ensemble Performance Award was presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, and Lucian Msamati for their film Conclave.

Photos by Vivien Killilea, Emma McIntyre, Matt Winkelmeyer at Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society).