Tasmanian Parliament hears about discrimination in Catholic Schools

Equality Tasmania says the Tasmanian Parliamentary inquiry into school discrimination has heard compelling evidence of discrimination and bullying in Tasmanian Catholic schools.

At yesterday’s hearing two students and a former staff member spoke about their experiences.

- Advertisement -

Rodney Croome, Amilie Courtney and Leon Pecl.

Grade 12 student at St Patrick’s College and young trans woman, Amilie Courtney, told the inquiry about her experience.

“I have experienced isolation, exclusion, bullying and abuse all because I am trans. No child should have to trade their dignity for an education. No child should be isolated to make adults more comfortable. And no child should grow up learning that who they are is a problem.”

Amilie later said she hoped for real change at the end of the government’s review process.

“It was imperative for me to share my story to make sure no one else has to go through what I did. The discrimination is systemic but it can be turned around. I hope the committee can make some real change.” she said.

Leon Pecl, a queer trans man who identified as a lesbian when at an all-girls Catholic school in Hobart, spoke about his experience.

“Even though my school had policies against homophobia and transphobia they weren’t enforced and bullying and ostracism against queer people went unchallenged and unchecked. I told the committee that it’s time for all students to feel safe at school.”

A former Catholic school leader in a heterosexual relationship spoke to the inquiry about alleged discrimination on the basis of his relationship status.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, thanked all those LGBTIQA+ people and others who have given evidence to the inquiry.

“It was a privilege to stand alongside students and teachers who have shown such bravery and commitment in telling their stories about discrimination in schools.”

“Equality Tasmania has made a series of recommendations to the inquiry, including that Catholic Education Tasmania abide by the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act which has no exemptions for faith-based schools.”

Catholic Education Tasmania has previously said it does not abide by state anti-discrimination law because it believes an exemption in federal law applies instead, a position Rodney Croome said was incorrect.