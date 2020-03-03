Tasmanian residents report questionable phone poll

A telephone survey about gender in schools has been condemned by LGBTI rights advocates as biased push-polling that politicises the lives of young Australians.

Hobart residents have recorded robotic polling messages that ask whether parents should have the right to withdraw their children from classes about gender and whether the issue will influence how survey respondents vote.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said the poll presents a negative stereotype of transgender identity.

“This telephone poll is premised on a negative view of transgender identity, is designed to return a particular result unfavourable to trans and gender diverse people, and seeks to politicise their identities.”

“Transgender and gender diverse young people need support from their families and schools, not this kind of divisive and politicised attack.”

“Whoever commissioned this polling should hang their heads in shame, and if they have the gall to release the result I hope it will be met with the disdain it deserves.” Croome said.

Push-polling is a political tactic where polls use leading questions to illicit a response desired by the instigators of the research. It’s a common tactic used during election campaigns around the world.

Here’s what the poll recorded in Tasmania asked respondents.

Some Australian schools teach children that they can change their gender based on how they feel.